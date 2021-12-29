Netflix tests Prince Harry and Meghan's patience with 'Death to 2021'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized for signing a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix that is accused of wrongly portraying members of the British royal family in its hit show "The Crown".

The couple, however, has ignored the backlash they have received online and their deal with the streaming giant remains intact.

A new controversy stirred by Netflix's "Death to 2021" is likely to bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex under fresh criticism.

Two days after Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to Prince Philip, Netflix was accused of mocking her husband in "Death to 2021", a mockumentary that offers up a satirical retrospective of the past year.



The feature length mockumentary stars Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan and Nick Mohammed.



The mocumentary has been criticized for mocking Prince Philip who died in April.

“After the interview, Prince Philip withdraws from public life permanently... by dying,” narrator Laurence Fishburne says jokingly about the Queen's husband in "Death to 2021".



Hundreds of royal fans took to social media to react to the joke about Prince Philip.

While most of them criticised Netflix for joking about Philip, others found it funny.

Some thought not only "Death to 2021" would hurt the Queen, it would also create difficulties for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have signed a multi million deal with the streaming giant.

Royal fans hoping that the couple would eventually cancel their deal with Netflix .