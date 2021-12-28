TV ratings show Queen Elizabeth is more popular than Kate Middleton

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech was watched by more people than Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service where she played piano in front of an audience.
According to reports, the British monarch's speech reigned supreme in the UK Christmas TV ratings.
Overnight figures revealed that 8.96 million people watched on BBC One, ITV and Sky News .
Kate Middleton's Royal Carols attracted 1.52 million on Christmas Eve—charting just outside the top 10.
On YouTube, the Duchess of Cambridge’s performance with Tom Walker trended with 2.25 million views in its first 24 hours across official accounts (current total: 3.5 million).
The Queen’s speech had 2.4 million views on official broadcaster accounts during its first day online.
The Queen remembered her late husband Prince Philip in her speech. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021.
Global warming has also begun to take a toll, with far worse impacts on the not-so-distant horizon, experts say
Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale's Toni Topaz, recently tied the knot with MLB star Michael Kopech on Saturday
Did a dwarf species of Tyrannosaurus rex really once exist?
Greta´s family realised just how much the existential threat of climate change weighed on her when she became...
Hollywood legend Jane Fonda said she hatched the plan the day after the New York real estate tycoon was elected in 2016.
The North Pole has been warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet since the 1990s, a phenomenon climatologists...