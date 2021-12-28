Pakistani actor Faizan Sheikh welcomes first child with wife

Faizan Sheikh's wife Maham Aamir gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday

Actor Faizan Sheikh and wife Maham Aamir are now a family of three after Maham gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday.

The announcement came on Faizan’s Instagram with a heartwarming picture of his little one holding her parent's fingers.

"We came to the hospital as two and now we have become three MashaAllah," said Faizan, adding, "Alhumdolilah blessed with a baby girl."

He went on to request his fans and followers to pray for his little family.

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this month with pictures from their maternity shoot.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will very soon be joined with our bundle of joy," Faizan had written at the time.