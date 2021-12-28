Keanu Reeves on why Lana Wachowski would not make another Matrix film

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves believed that director Lana Wachowski would not make another Matrix film, cited People.

The fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise is currently running in theaters around the world successfully. Amid all this, the lead actor Keanu talked about the sequel of the movie in his recent interview with Empire Magazine.

The 57-year-old actor said, “I don’t believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix.”

To which Keanu’s co-star Carrie-Anne Moss was quick to add a word of caution to Keanu’s dismissal. “We thought that about this one too,” she added.

In response, Keanu said that if Lana Wachowski did indeed do a fifth Matrix film and 'invited' him, he would gladly be a part of it. “If she invites us again- I’m sorry, I spoke for you again! If she invites me again, I’m in,” said Keanu.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski and stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and two Indian faces - Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.