Kim Kardashian receives a lavish Christmas gift from mom Kris Jenner: ‘How Cool’

Kim Kardashian and her siblings received lavish Moke golf carts from Kris Jenner as a Christmas present.

The self-proclaimed momager Jenner went all out for Christmas this year, bought custom Moke electric cars for each of her six children.

In the midst of all, the SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram and showed off the expensive holiday gifts: brand-new electric cars in a variety of hues, including pink, yellow, orange, and others.

"Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Oh, this has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure," Kim said in an Instagram Story.

"Khloé and I got the pink ones!" the reality star added.



For those unversed, On Christmas Eve, the Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian author also published her own version of "Jingle Bells," which featured Kourtney playing the jingle bells while her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, played the drums.