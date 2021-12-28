Bella Hadid, Gigi ignoring Dua Lipa after split from Anwar Hadid?

Dua Lipa Saturday shared multiple pictures on social media as the singer celebrated Christmas.







The Christmas photos shared on Instagram did not feature her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The Christmas came just days before it was reported that Dua and Anwar are splitting up.

Sharing a throwback photo on Instagram, Dua wrote, "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. The holidays can be a difficult time so please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing x."

Her fans are speculating that Dua might have confirmed her break up with Anwar Hadid in her "cryptic" caption accompanying her photo.

The singer's post was liked by more than 1.2 million people but it elicited no reaction from Anwar's sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid who often like Dua Lipa's pictures on Instagram.