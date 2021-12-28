Salman Khan shakes a leg with Genelia D'Souza on Kenny Loggins' Footloose



Bollywood star Genelia D’Souza was seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan at Bhaijaan’s birthday bash.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor celebrated his birthday with his friends and family members at his farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Monday.



Genelia and her husband Riteish Deshmukh were also among the guest list who attended the birthday party. Amid all this, the Urumi actor extended birthday wishes to the Dabangg actor along with a throwback dance-off video on Instagram.

Sharing a video of herself dancing with Salman, Genelia wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May God bless you with loads of happiness, love, and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai. @beingsalmankhan.”



In the video, Salman and Genelia can be seen donning maroon t-shirts with denim. Genelia can be heard screaming in excitement as the duo appears to be having a dance-off of sorts.

Celebrities including Bobby Deol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, and others were seen arriving at Salman's farmhouse for the festivities.

Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebrities also wished Salman on social media by posting special posts.