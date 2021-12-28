Ex-bodyguards believe Queen’s safety is ‘under threat’ following Windsor break-in

Ex-royal bodyguards fear Queen Elizabeth’s safety is ‘currently under threat’ in light of the armed Windsor break-in.
This claim has been brought to light by Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe during his chat with The Mirror.
There he was quoted saying, "The Queen’s safety is clearly under threat.”
"It’s often been thought that Windsor is particularly at risk to intruders due to the make-up of the estate and the severity of this event should really cause alarm bells to start ringing.”
"This individual was caught in time but any system could always be beefed up as any other scenario could be tragic."
