BTS’ Jungkook and Lee Yu Bi’s dating rumours: stars’ agencies turn down claims

BTS vocalist Jungkook was recently linked with actor Lee Yu Bi however the stars' agencies have turned down the claims.

On December 27, the 24-year-old singer’s label Big Hit Music extended an official remark on the rumours started by a You Tube channel, reported Asia Today.

According to his agency, the heresay are not true and the company is taking action against those responsible for false information about the singer.

Meanwhile, the Pinocchio actor's agency Y-Bloom Entertainment also shared a statement to deny the rumours. “The dating rumours between Lee Yu Bi and Jungkook do not make sense,” the official remark read.

“They have never even met each other and do not know each other. She said before that she knew Suga but we’re not sure if they contact each other now,” it added.

Recently, a YouTuber who talks about K-pop stars claimed that the two stars are dating. The content creator also shared pictures of them wearing same clothes and bracelets.