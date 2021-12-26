Kiara Advani calls out paparazzi for 'Intrusion of privacy'

Actress Kiara Advani blamed media agencies and paps for all the toxic trolling celebs these days have to face due to their irresponsible behaviour, leaking extra information with provocative captions.



Kiara Advani has always stressed on the significance of protecting one's privacy and not sharing it to the world, without consent.

The star herself had been criticized a million times over a totally misunderstood situation when fans thought she was being rude for not clicking pictures with them.

In an interview with a news outlet, the Kabir Singh actress outlined, “Everywhere you go, you are photographed. So without context, things are put up. Then, this whole excessive comments and everyone’s opinion on why you wore this, why you did this.”

Further elaborating, Advani stated, “I remember there was one time, I was really late for a meeting, not expecting any paparazzi there, running up. I smiled at the paps and there were lit of people who were also coming and they wanted a picture but I was rushing to go. I couldn’t and I didn’t even hear that.”

Previously, Advani had been heavily bashed for ‘being too proud.’

Famed icons, especially females are constantly trolled for their outfit choices and bold decisions in life.