Meghan Markle planning big to beat Kate Middleton in popularity after her piano performance?

Kate Middleton thrilled fans with her incredible piano performance during her Together at Christmas carol concert, which aired Friday evening.

Fans praised the Duchess of Cambridge for her stunning music skills, with one, NorthernLass81, writing: "A beautiful performance of a poignant song for the family given the loss of Prince Philip this year."

"Kudos to the Duchess for having the courage to perform publicly."

Kate Middleton's admirers have since questioned whether Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might follow up Kate's performance with one of her own, given the former Suits star's acting prowess.

Some social media users speculated that Meghan won't let Kate collect so much praise alone and would soon stun her fans with latest adventure.

A Twitter user, calling themselves King Arthur, shared a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge playing the piano, and penned: "Princess Katherine on the piano at the carol concert - what is Meghan going to do next I wonder?"

