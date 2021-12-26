 
Sunday December 26, 2021
Celebrities send heart-warming Christmas wishes to everyone celebrating

Adnan Siddiqui, Mawra Hocane and Shoaib Akhtar post hearties wishes on Christmas

By Web Desk
December 26, 2021
Renowned figures and showbiz stars took to their social media handles and celebrated the festive joy of the holiday by sending heartiest wishes to the Christian community on Christmas eve.

On Twitter and Instagram, several Pakistani celebrities shared glimpses of their Christmas décor and wrote adorable messages for their Christian fans and followers.

TV actors including Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ushna Shah, Adnan Siddique, singer Aima Biag and other shared heart-warming Christmas messages on their social media accounts.

VJ Anoushay Ashraf, actor Junaid Khan and sports personality Shoaib Akhtar also shared Christmas greeting message for their fans.

