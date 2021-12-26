Celebrities send heart-warming Christmas wishes to everyone celebrating 

Renowned figures and showbiz stars took to their social media handles and celebrated the festive joy of the holiday by sending heartiest wishes to the Christian community on Christmas eve.
On Twitter and Instagram, several Pakistani celebrities shared glimpses of their Christmas décor and wrote adorable messages for their Christian fans and followers.
TV actors including Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ushna Shah, Adnan Siddique, singer Aima Biag and other shared heart-warming Christmas messages on their social media accounts.
VJ Anoushay Ashraf, actor Junaid Khan and sports personality Shoaib Akhtar also shared Christmas greeting message for their fans.
Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan wrapped up their extended nuptials on Saturday with a valima reception
Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello threw Christmas Eve dinner for friends and family
Dua Lipa is gearing up to launch a major extension of her brand 'Service 95' to share lifestyle tip
Khloe Kardashian matched in silver sequined outfit with her daughter True on Christmas Eve
Sheheryar Munawar wants people to ‘focus on the actual message’ of his latest drama 'Sinf-e-Aahan'
Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Christmas in Norfolk