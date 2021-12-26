Khloé Kardashian drops jaws in shimmery silver outfit for Christmas eve

Popular American media personality Khloé Kardashian rocked the Christmas party look in her gorgeous silver sequin dress.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, dropped her glamour pictures in silver body-fitted gown. She looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in the dress, which also complimented her stunning figure and kept her shoulder-length blonde locks open.

The entrepreneur also shared cute videos with her daughter, 3-year-old True, who also wore a matching shimmery silver dress for the festive eve.

The mother-daughter duo left fans in awe as Kardashian, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, posted their adorable moment, with True dancing in a mirror on her Instagram Stories.

She also shared short clips of True twirling in circles in her sparkling dress and enjoying her time with some of her cousins and Santa Clause.

Earlier on Friday, the model also posted a couple of adorable pictures with True while wearing matching SKIMS loungewear. "I've obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! she's my greatest blessing," she captioned the loving post.