G-Dragon surpasses Beyonce, Rihanna's fandom in fashion

K-pop star G-Dragon has left behind all Hollywood bigwigs in latest fashion ranking in China.
The singer ranks third on 2021 Fashion IP 100 list, surpassing style icons Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Beyonce.
The list sends a nod to global fashion IPs in China in terms of designers/designer brands, celebrities, artists, and influencers.
Chinese actor Shawn Yue is ranked No. 1 in the celebrities section, followed by Chinese supermodel Liu Wen.
Take a look:
'I'm so grateful and honored to be playing such an amazing character,' says Gal Gadot
Kylie Jenner celebrated Christmas with daughter Stormi sans Travis Scott
Rihanna dropped a cute childhood picture on Instagram as a Christmas wish to fans
The Backhams dress-up in formals for the holiday
Camilla revealed her favourite book during a conversation on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme
Abdullah Kadwani, Humayun Saeed, AIjaz Aslam, Adnan Siddiqui and more attend wedding