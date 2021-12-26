G-Dragon surpasses Beyonce, Rihanna's fandom in fashion

K-pop star G-Dragon has left behind all Hollywood bigwigs in latest fashion ranking in China.

The singer ranks third on 2021 Fashion IP 100 list, surpassing style icons Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Beyonce.

The list sends a nod to global fashion IPs in China in terms of designers/designer brands, celebrities, artists, and influencers.

Chinese actor Shawn Yue is ranked No. 1 in the celebrities section, followed by Chinese supermodel Liu Wen.

Take a look:



