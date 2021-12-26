Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter wishes mom ‘amazing’ Christmas with fiancé Travis Barker

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope has extended love and sweet wishes to her mother as she celebrated her first Christmas with fiancé Travis Barker.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a beautiful Christmas card from Penelope with sweet wishes for her.



Penelope wrote for the mother, “Merry Christmas. You have been the best mom in the world. So, I wanted to give you a gift to you. All of the things that you have done for me, I hope you enjoy this present. I love you so much and I hope you have an amazing Christmas. Love Penelope.”

Kourtney, who shares Penelope with ex partner Scott Disick, posted the Christmas card in her Insta stories and wrote: “Blessed.”

Earlier, Kourtney delighted her fans with sweet mirror-selfies with Penelope. The mother-daughter duo can be seen sporting a matching trench coat.



