Natasa Stankovi, Hardik Pandya hint second pregnancy with Christmas photos

By Web Desk
December 26, 2021
Model Natasa Stankovic and partner Hardik Pandya are extending their family with a new member!

The lovebirds, that dropped adorable Christmas photos with family on Saturday night, sparked excitement amongst fans with their subtle announcement.

With a visbily growing baby bump, Natasa was seen all-smiles as she posed alongside her cricketer boyfriend and toddler Agastya.

"Merry Christmas to one and all from our little family," captioned Hardik alongside a carousel from their Christmas celebrations.

Take a look:

