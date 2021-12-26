Natasa Stankovi, Hardik Pandya hint second pregnancy with Christmas photos

Model Natasa Stankovic and partner Hardik Pandya are extending their family with a new member!
The lovebirds, that dropped adorable Christmas photos with family on Saturday night, sparked excitement amongst fans with their subtle announcement.
With a visbily growing baby bump, Natasa was seen all-smiles as she posed alongside her cricketer boyfriend and toddler Agastya.
"Merry Christmas to one and all from our little family," captioned Hardik alongside a carousel from their Christmas celebrations.
Take a look:
Netflix shared 'Bridgerton' season two release date as a Christmas gift for fans on Saturday
Dwayne Johnson said, “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life"
Demi Lovato shared a sneak peek into their bold buzz cut just before Christmas
Salman Khan will be celebrating his 56th birthday on December 27
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had tensions with the royal family following their move to the US
Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker confirmed their romance in February this year following 10 months of...