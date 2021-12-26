Priyanka Chopra, Nicks Jonas exude family goals in adorable Christmas photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are wishing love and light for fans this Christmas.

The couple, that celebrated the day in their Los Angeles home in California, later documented glimpses from their time together on social media.

Turning to his Instagram on Sunday, Nick shared an adorable Christmas photo featuring his family of five, including Priyanka and their three dogs.

The lovebirds posed before a gigantic Christmas tree with presents scattered around the floor.

"Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours," captioned Nick Jonas alongside the loved-up photo.

Nick and Priyanka's latest social media appearance comes after the latter joined husband from London amid Matrix: Resurrections promotions.

