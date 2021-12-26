Priyanka Chopra, Nicks Jonas exude family goals in adorable Christmas photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are wishing love and light for fans this Christmas.
The couple, that celebrated the day in their Los Angeles home in California, later documented glimpses from their time together on social media.
Turning to his Instagram on Sunday, Nick shared an adorable Christmas photo featuring his family of five, including Priyanka and their three dogs.
The lovebirds posed before a gigantic Christmas tree with presents scattered around the floor.
"Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours," captioned Nick Jonas alongside the loved-up photo.
Nick and Priyanka's latest social media appearance comes after the latter joined husband from London amid Matrix: Resurrections promotions.
Netflix shared 'Bridgerton' season two release date as a Christmas gift for fans on Saturday
Dwayne Johnson said, “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life"
Demi Lovato shared a sneak peek into their bold buzz cut just before Christmas
Salman Khan will be celebrating his 56th birthday on December 27
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had tensions with the royal family following their move to the US
Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker confirmed their romance in February this year following 10 months of...