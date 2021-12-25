Iqra Aziz wishes fans Merry Christmas, Quaid Day with gorgeous selfies



Star Iqra Aziz proves she is truly a selfie queen as she flaunted her infectious smile on social media.



Fans were excited to see Iqra taking out time for herself amid heavy ‘mommy duties’.

The diva has become an inspiration for many around with her epic sense of style and keeps her selfie game strong too.

Taking to Instagram, the Suno Chanda actress delighted the netizens with her beautiful smile and captioned it, “Merry Christmas everyone. Quaid Day ap sabko bahut mubarak ho.”

The fresh-faced beauty flaunted her natural daytime look with a bold eyeliner with her long tresses styled to utmost perfection.

Aziz was clad in a white high-neck sweater posing from inside her car giving off chilly winter vibes.

Iqra tied the knot with actor Yasir Hussain back in 2019 and welcomed a baby boy Kabir Hussain, in early 2021.

The diva has been away from the screen for some time nurturing her child in the process.