Ashley Park is elated as BTS’ RM praises her rendition of ‘Dynamite’

Netflix’s popular series Emily In Paris returned with its second season earlier this week and fans are already loving the show.

One of the cast members of the show, actress Ashley Park, who plays the role of Mindy Chen in the show, recently expressed her excited as her rendition of South Korea’s popular band, BTS’ hit number Dynamite, has grabbed massive praise from fans including the pop band’s lead singer, RM.

Park, who performed her own rendition of the chart-buster song Butter in one of the episode of the show, has expressed her joy and excitement after RM lauded her singing skills.

As the season premiered, the septet’s leader, RM, reposted Park’s version of Dynamite and reacted to it. Sharing the video on his Instagram Story, RM, 27, wrote, ‘WOW.’

Park then took to her Twitter handle and replied to his reaction with multiple heart eyes and crying emoticons and wrote, " Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak."

Resharing the clip twice more, Park wrote, "omggg" and noted she "cantttttt believvvve" RM's reaction. Season 2 of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.