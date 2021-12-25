Yasir Hussain wishes Merry Christmas with cute video of son Kabir Hussain

Famed Pakistani actor and TV host Yasir Hussain shared a heart-warming Christmas wish for the Christians all over the world.

Celebrating the special occasion, the Lahore Se Aagey actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and treated his fans with an adorable short video clip of his wife Iqra Aziz and their son Kabir Hussain, leaving fans in awe.

He captioned the video as, “Merry Christmas to All my Masihi brothers and sisters. Aur tamaam Pakistaniyon ko yom e Qaid Mubarak,” followed by a national flag and Christmas tree emoticons.

In the shared video, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress can be seen capturing an adorable moment of her baby in her phone. Three-months-old baby Kabir is also, seen in a happy mood in the video.

Earlier, the Suno Chanda actress made son Kabir's Instagram account to document sweet moments with her little one.

The little munchkin also wished a very happy Christmas to his followers on his own social media handle.



