Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates Christmas by donating 25 tiny homes for homeless veterans

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has decided to ring in the Christmas season by donating 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans.
The 74-year-old actor and former California governor donated almost $250,000 for Los Angeles’ homeless community as an early Christmas gift.
He even shared a sneak peek of the progress over on his personal Twitter page and it contained a collection of photographs that showcased the excitement Schwarzenegger felt during the course of e entire process.
It also contained a caption that read, "Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.
Prince Harry was mocked for wearing ripped jeans in Christmas Card photo
Bala Hatun is played by Ozge Torer
Kareena Kapoor gave a special shoutout to husband Saif Ali khan for dealing on his own
'For the first time, the weight I've lost hasn't come back,' shared James Corden
Jonathan Groff says he will jump at the opportunity to return to 'Mindhunter' if David Fincher revives it
Kourtney Kardashian shared pictures of beautifully decorated trees, snowman and Santa Claus sculptures