Lala Kent breaks down ‘laundry list’ of relationship red flags: ‘I have to warn all women’

Lala Kent recently wore her heart on her sleeve and broke down the laundry list of red flags she ended up ignoring during her relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star broke it all down during her interview with People magazine.

There she started off by dubbing everything she missed during her 9-year relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett as a “laundry list.”



She was also quoted saying, “A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there."

"The phone was a major, major addiction. I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, 'This is not normal behavior.' This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag."

During the course of the interview, Kent dubs the moment she walked out on her ex as illuminating because it was “like a weight lifted off of me.”

While recalling that surreal moment Kent explained, “The moment I left that house and he discovered that I had left, I felt so free. I can't even explain the feeling."

"It brought me to tears because I was like, 'Oh my God, it's over, it's done.' I had lost myself a lot in that relationship. I met him at a very young age. It was a huge whirlwind. My independence was somewhat taken."

"The fact that during that relationship, I was able to build a brand and actually gain independence in a relationship that I could have easily become even more dependent on him, I did the opposite.”

Before concluding though she admitted that she feels it a duty on herself to warn women off from everything she chose to ignore.

She even admitted, "I feel like I have to preach to all women, get your own funds for a rainy day. If you need to make a quick exit, that you're able to do that."