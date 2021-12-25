Johnny Depp’s former bandmate accuses Amber Heard of ‘driving him to the point of insanity’

Actor Johnny Depp’s former bandmate has clapped back against his ex-wife Amber Heard and accused her of having driven him to the ‘point of insanity’ and having had “ruined his life.”

The admission was made by Bill "Beano" Hanti in the documentary Johnny Vs Amber on Discovery+.

There he blamed Depp’s addiction to substances on Heard and even went as far as to say that she is the person that caused his entire life to “go down hill.”

During his interview with the Daily Mail he was also quoted saying that Amber "Ruined his life, it really did. It totally [expletive] his career over, cost him his friends, part of his family."

Hanti also added, "She got inside John's head and made him absolutely crazy to the point where he was drinking and drugging, to the point of insanity.”

This news comes shortly after it was reported that Depp gearing up to fire back at Heard with a defamation lawsuit following the Aquaman actress’ attempts at accusing him of domestic violence.