Kim Kardashian ‘left surprised’ by Kanye West’s public request for reconciliation

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been feeling incredibly “shocked” after hearing Kanye’s comments about wanting a public reconciliation.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to Us Weekly and according to their findings, "Kim knows Kanye is a good person and [she] respects him," but "She was surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together."

This news comes shortly after Kim issued an appeal to the courts highlighting how "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down.”

Her document also read, "I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

"[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”