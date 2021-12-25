Britney Spears hints at having ‘new song in the works’ following newfound freedom

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and announced her intentions of releasing a “new song” that is in the works following the termination of her conservatorship.

The singer shared the announcement in a candid social media post that was shared on Instagram.

While the post contained a video clip that featured Spears twirling around, it was its now-deleted caption awarded fans the shocking update.

It started off as a call-out against her “white ‘classy’ family’” and their former actions and read, "I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t."

It was only near the end that Spears gave fans the update and even pointed out the importance of becoming your own cheerleader at the exact same time.

The rest of her caption read, “No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I’m here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!! Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!"