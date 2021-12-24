Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference

In a surprising development on Friday, the PTI decided to dissolve its organisations following a setback in the recently held first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The prime minister consulted the national (level) leadership of the party today and decided that all of the PTI's organisations must be dissolved," said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

The move follows a meeting of senior leadership of the party where the strategy for the second phase of local body polls in KP, as well as local government elections in Punjab, was discussed.



Chaudhry said that the PTI's chief organiser (Saifullah Niazi) as well as all other office holders have been "removed from their posts".

"A new constitution committee has been formed. The entire senior, national level leadership of the party will be a part of the committee," he said.

The information minister went on to say that wherever there is the question of a party member's relatives being awarded a ticket, the local leadership will not be the one to make a call.



