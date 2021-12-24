Britney Spears’ back-up dancer claims Bryan Spears ‘controlled’ her friendships

Britney Spears was not only 'controlled' by her father under the conservatorship that began in 2008. Her former back-up dancer recently claimed that Bryan Spears also decided who she would hang out with.

The dancer, Anthony Garza shared stage with the Toxic singer on Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Garza revealed, “We were told from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep (our) communication minimal with Britney.”

“They told us ‘If Britney asks if you have plans… you don’t.’ ‘If Britney asks you to go somewhere …you can’t’,” alleged the performer.

Garza also recalled one particular incident when the Circus singer invited the crew to her place but '(Bryan Spears) told them plans were canceled and Britney would be spending the evening with family, and that if Britney called don’t answer.'

“We didn’t go and we didn’t answer and Britney sat home alone,” he added.

He also mentioned that the Criminal singer was ‘upset’ at her brother as she asked him to apologize to the crew. Afterwards, she invited them again.

“We had a great time.. She is such a sweet person. She just wanted to hang out and have fun,” Garza added.