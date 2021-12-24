Kubra Khan showers love on Mahira Khan in special birthday post

Renowned Pakistani actress Kubra Khan turned to her Instagram handle and penned a loving birthday wish for her co-star, Mahira Khan.
The Raees famed actress, who turned 37 this year on Dec. 21, marked her birthday with intimate celebrations around her friends and family.
Taking to the Instagram on Thursday, the Alif famed actress penned a fun and loving note for her co-actor from drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and best friend.
She wrote, “Meri Khoobsurat Mahirah… Mehreen. I know I’m late … it’s a little hard to communicate on journey to the “other side” ( london ).”
“I’m sending you truck loads of Duas and Love from the depths of my not so evil heart. You know I actually loves you - HAPPY BIRTHDAY …. Mashal…Kubi #HumItniBhiBureNaiThey #HumTohAchayBachayThay #ItWasntAllMeAswadKaanKeKachayThe #PacificallyOnYourBirthday,” she added.
Alongside the note, the Sang-e-Mar Mar actress shared two gorgeous behind-the-scenes pictures with the Bin Roye actress from the sets of their collaborative project HKKST.
On the work front, Kubra is currently winning praise for her latest drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan. While Mahira is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.
In a photo of her Christmas address, the Queen was spotted wearing a piece of jewelry that marked the multiple stages...
Chris Noth has been recently alleged for exhibiting ‘toxic behavior’ on the sets of his famed series
Royal Family is reportedly planning to spend this year’s Christmas a little differently due to Covid-19 surge
Joan Didion first emerged as a writer of substance in the late 1960s
Moin Akhter was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950
Gentile´s lawyer Gloria Allred said her client would not be able to file a complaint because the allegations go back...