Alia Bhatt flaunts her goofy side with her girl gang in latest snaps

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has set internet on fire with her stunning pictures and dance videos from her best friend Meghna Goyal’s glam wedding festivities.

The Dear Zindagi star, who gave fans major bridesmaid goals as she was seen enjoying every bit of the celebrations in her stunning wedding outfits, recently took to the opportunity to enjoy a girl’s night out with her BFF gang.

The latest pictures of Alia, enjoying some quality time with her gang were shared online by bride Meghna Goyal. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt were also seen enjoying the time as they all gave goofy poses to the camera.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Highway star is currently gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s much awaited film RRR. Besides this, she has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline.