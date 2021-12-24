Kate Winslet recalls reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio: 'Couldn't stop crying'

Kate Winslet is touching upon her tear-jerking moment of reunion with best friend Leonardo DiCaprio.
Speaking to Guardian in a recent interview, that 46-year-old shared that she could not stop crying after meeting her Titanic co-star years apart.
"I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch-up," said the Oscar winning actress on Thursday.
She continued: "We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID."
Speaking further of her Leo, Kate confessed that, "He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life."
