BTS’ Suga tests positive for Covid-19, announces Big Hit Music

BTS rapper, Min Yoongi, also known by his stage name Suga, has been tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed his agency Big Hit Music.
The Daechwita rapper returned to South Korea from the United States on Thursday, December 23.
During his quarantine, a PCR test was conducted, which returned positive on Friday, December 24.
According to the agency’s statement in this regard, the 28-year-old rapper made no contact with other members of the septet.
The statement read, “SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today.
"He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.”
“(He) has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea," the agency continued.
“He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.”
