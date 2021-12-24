PM Imran Khan forms PTI’s Supreme Committee to devise strategy for local bodies polls

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has established a 21-member Supreme Committee comprising the senior leadership of the party for the upcoming local body polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after suffering a major setback in the recently held first phase of KPK elections.

According to sources, the first meeting of the committee has been convened in Islamabad today and will be chaired by the prime minister himself.

Ministers Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Pervez Khattak, Murad Saeed, chief ministers Mehmood Khan and Usman Buzdar, and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will all be present at the huddle.

Sources said that the meeting will decide the political strategy regarding the second phase of the KP LB polls and important decisions are also expected regarding the election battle in Punjab.

According to sources, the PTI meeting will review the mayoral candidates for Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi.

Sources said that the names of political personalities for mayors in Gujarat and Sialkot would also be considered while a strategy for the second phase of local body elections in KP would be worked out.

The PTI lost miserably in the first phase of the KPK election, in which opposition parties won the majority of seats.

The ruling party has conceded defeat in the elections, blaming internal rifts for the debacle.

Confirming the meeting, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan would chair a meeting of the senior leadership of PTI today.

In a tweet, he said that important organisational and policy issues will be discussed in this consultative meeting.



