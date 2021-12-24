Inside Royal Family’s holiday plans following Covid-19 surge

Royal Family is reportedly planning to spend this year’s Christmas a little differently, following the rapid surge in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom.

According to E! News, Queen Elizabeth II will skip on attending the Christmas Day walk and will celebrate the festival at Windsor Castle this year.

The 95-year-old monarch will be joined by Prince Charles and his wife Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, reported the U.K Press Association.

The Queen will only carry out a single festive tradition this year: Her Christmas Day message which is slated to broadcast on December 25.

Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton will spend the holiday in Norfolk, England along with the some other Middleton family members confirmed the Kensington Palace representative.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne is also expected to spend the holidays in Gloucestershire home where she is in isolation after her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, contracted COVID-19, reported People.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle, on the other hand, are expected to hold the festivities at their residence on California.