Larsa Pippen ‘finally in a good place’ with Kim Kardashian since split from Kanye West

Larsa Pippen recently weighed in on her relationship with Kim Kardashian during a candid heart-to-heart.

She weighed in on it all and while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

There she started off by giving fans an update on her relationship with the SKIMS founder and was even quoted saying, "Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place.”

She even gushed over the Kardashian-Jenner clan during her interview with the outlet and admitted, “I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me."

This interview comes shortly after the Real House Wives star sat with the same outlet and gave her side of the feud, "I never give my side of the story.”

“I'm always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn't really give her side of the story," Pippen said at the time.

"[Being on The Real Housewives of Miami] kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that."