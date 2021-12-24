Prince William and Kate Middleton accused of staging intimate photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been accused of staging a photo during the royals' Christmas carol concert.



Some social media users, who were said to be Meghan's fans, took a jibe at The Duchess of Cambridge's intimate photo with hubby William.

William and Kate gave a tribute to unsung COVID-19 heroes at Westminster Abbey where Kate donned a red Catherine Walker coat as she hosted the event in absence of 95-year-old monarch.



The event, which will air on Christmas Eve on ITV, was filmed at Westminster Abbey and features the likes of Ellie Golding, Leona Lewis and Kate Garraway.

The intimate pictures, which garnered massive likes from the royalists, apparently could not mesmerise Meghan's fans.

As some social media users have accused the Cambridges of staging photos during the event.

Responding to the snap, a Twitter user @Cromwell606 said one photo looked "rehearsed".

And @ATaylorSaunders agreed, saying: "It is rehearsed anyway."

Meanwhile, user @Lost_In_Films_ said: "So she does stop grinning, she's either not getting her own way or reminding him who's boss"

But others were quick to defend Kate and William, with user @montanabrit66 saying: "How can it be rehearsed that they knew exactly when the camera was going to be on them. Come on use your brain and be realistic."

The criticism comes after the Queen endorsed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert.