Sushmita Sen parts ways with boyfriend Rohman after 4 years of dating

Thursday December 23, 2021
Sushmita Sen says she is still friends with ex-boyfriend Rohman

By Web Desk
December 23, 2021
Sushmita Sen has officially announced her  breakup with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The couple, that that constantly been making rounds over the internet over their alleged separation, has now confirmed the buzz in a graceful Instagram post.

On Thursday, Sushmita, 44, talked about friendship and love in a tear-jerking post for her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend, as she maintained that their love remains strong.

"We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!" captioned the star alongside her post.

Responding to estranged lover's post, Rohman commented “Always" while adding a heart emoticon.

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened.