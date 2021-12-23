Benedict Cumberbatch gets chased by bodyguards as he runs towards fans

Benedict Cumberbatch is running outside movie theatre during Spider Man: No Way Home premiere to meet fans in a hilarious viral video.

The Sherlock star was clearly eager to meet his fans as he engaged in a hilarious sprint to strike goofy poses with admirers last Monday.

Cumberbatch, who reprises role as Dr Strange in the recent film, is spotted running in a tuxedo while his security chasing behind him in order keep him under the radar.

“He knows how to entertain in any circumstances. Also I wonder if there was any vodka involved," hilariously commented a Twitter user, while another added: “I swear to God, this man...”

Take a look:



