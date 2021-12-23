Benedict Cumberbatch gets chased by bodyguards as he runs towards fans

Benedict Cumberbatch is running outside movie theatre during Spider Man: No Way Home premiere to meet fans in a hilarious viral video.
The Sherlock star was clearly eager to meet his fans as he engaged in a hilarious sprint to strike goofy poses with admirers last Monday.
Cumberbatch, who reprises role as Dr Strange in the recent film, is spotted running in a tuxedo while his security chasing behind him in order keep him under the radar.
“He knows how to entertain in any circumstances. Also I wonder if there was any vodka involved," hilariously commented a Twitter user, while another added: “I swear to God, this man...”
Take a look:
Kate Middleton was accompanied by Prince William and other members of the Royal family
James Franco made the startling revelation during an interview on 'The Jess Cagle Podcast'
Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid are raising their voice for a truck drive who got 110-year jail term
The couple is trying a more subtle approach
Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for coronavirus on December 12
Mariam Ansari had her 'rukhsati' on Wednesday, months after tying the knot with Owais Khan in February