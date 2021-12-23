 
close
Thursday December 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch gets chased by bodyguards as he runs towards fans

Benedict Cumberbatch excitedly rushes to meet fans outside hall

By Web Desk
December 23, 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch gets chased by bodyguards as he runs towards fans
Benedict Cumberbatch gets chased by bodyguards as he runs towards fans

Benedict Cumberbatch is running outside movie theatre during  Spider Man: No Way Home premiere to meet fans in a hilarious viral video.

The Sherlock star was clearly eager to meet his fans as he engaged in a hilarious sprint to strike goofy poses with admirers last Monday.

Cumberbatch, who reprises role as Dr Strange in the recent film, is spotted running in a tuxedo while his security chasing behind him in order keep him under the radar.

“He knows how to entertain in any circumstances. Also I wonder if there was any vodka involved," hilariously commented a Twitter user, while another added: “I swear to God, this man...”

Take a look: