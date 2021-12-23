'John Wick 4': Keanu Reeves-starrer film release postponed to 2023

John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, isn't set to hit theatres until 2023 as Lionsgate announced the news on social media.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate turned to Twitter and released a teaser for the forthcoming movie, and announced that the film had been pushed back until March 24, 2023.

“Be seeing you”, a message in the teaser video read.

The fourth installment in the Reeves-led franchise was set to hit the screen on may 21, 2021, but was delayed due to the ongoing Coivd-19 pandemic.

The much-anticipated movie is directed by Chad Stahelski, is all set to star Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and more.

For unversed, Chapter 3-Parabellum grossed $ 327,281,779 at the worldwide box office when it was released in 2019.

Amid all this, fans of the franchise have to wait longer to see it in theaters, but Reeves is now back in a new installment of The Matrix Resurrection.