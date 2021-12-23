Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to ‘trump royals’ with delayed Christmas card

Experts recently speculated upon the real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to release their Christmas card “after everyone else” in a bid to “trump” the rest of the Royal Family.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin made this claim during a candid chat.

The topic itself arose during Ms Levin’s interview with talkRADIO she told host Mike Graham when he asked, "Should we be expecting a sort of alternative message from Montecito?"

Ms Levin was quite intrigued with the idea and admitted, "Well, it's quite interesting that we haven't had a Christmas card yet that's released to the public.

She also went on to add, "But I think they'd like to do it last because they got into the idea that the most senior Royals arrived last and do these things last, so they are going to trump everybody else."

Before concluding Mr Graham stepped in and added, "I mean, it would be amazing if they didn't say or do anything which put them into the public limelight at some point. It'll probably be the two of them, the two kids and maybe her mother."