Cardi B sets new trend as she gives Offset $2million cheque for his 30th birthday

Cardi B has doubled her husband Offset's bliss as she gave a cheque for $2,000,000 (£1.7million) for his birthday.



Offset was given the cheque by the Bodak Yellow rapper at his birthday bash after hitting the big 3-0 last month.



The Bodak Yellow rapper took to a stage with a microphone to declare her love for her beau, telling him that he has ‘everything’ so she decided to give him money, which was obviously a bit more than just a fiver in a card.



The Up songstress, who shares two children with Offset, said the money is towards her husband’s ‘business ventures’ coming in 2022, as she thanked him for ‘everything.’

She also gushed over Offset and expressed her feeling for him: "Happy birthday, I love you. Thank you for everything, thank you for my son, my daughter, let’s turn up, come on!"

The event also had VIP guests, including Kanye West, The Game, Takeoff, French and Quavo, who were all there to witness Offset become $2million richer, thanks to his wife.