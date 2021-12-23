Ryan Reynolds on getting mistaken for Ben Affleck: ‘They continuously ask for J.Lo’

Actor Ryan Reynolds recently reminisced over the hilarious encounters he’s had with people mistaking him for Ben Affleck.

The star weighed in on the hilarious misunderstanding while appearing on the Dear Hank and John podcast.

There he started off by recalling, "There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years. They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them."

While he chooses not to correct anyone, Reynolds did make it clear that he never accepts any freebies intended for Affleck.

He even admitted, "I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I'm Ben Affleck. They'll ask how J.Lo is" and he replies by saying either, ‘Great’ or ‘Good’, but then ‘I get [my] pizza and off I go’.

One of the biggest reasons people end up believing that he is Affleck is because he always seems “mildly put out” by the barrage of personal questions.

Plus, "When I leave, they think: I don't think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions," but concluded by admitting, "I gotta be more chipper."