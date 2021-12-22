Atif Aslam's 'boss baby' turns two, singer pens hilarious note

Atif turned to Instagram to pen a loving yet hilarious note for his son, whose name he is yet to officially reveal

Singing sensation Atif Aslam could barely hold his excitement in on his second son’s second birthday on December 21.

The Aadat hitmaker turned to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his son, whose name the singer is yet to officially reveal, and penned a loving yet hilarious note for his little ‘boss baby’.

“Iski shakal pe na jana yeh larka her roz mujhe dugni aur tigni ka nach nachata hai (Don’t believe his innocent face, this boy makes me dance on his fingertips everyday),” wrote Atif.

He went on to add, “Happy birthday BOSS BABY. May you be the source of happiness for everyone around you.”

Atif also shared his baby boy’s nickname, referring to him as his ‘Mingo’ in the caption.

Here’s wishing Atif’s son a very happy birthday!