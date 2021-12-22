How much did Keanu Reeves make for doing the 'The Matrix Resurrections'? Find out

According to a new report, Keanu Reeves didn’t make much more than what he did for the first Matrix film

Keanu Reeves reprises his iconic role as Neo in the new Matrix Resurrections, and according to a new report from Variety, the actor didn’t make much more than what he did for the first Matrix film in 1999.

As per the report, Reeves made about $12-$14 million as base salary for The Matrix Resurrections, as compared to his $10 million base salary for 1999’s The Matrix.

This, of course, is excluding the back-end payment that Reeves, 51, is entitled to earn on top of the base salary – the first Matrix film made him a handsome $25 million in back-end payments, according to ABC.

While Reeves’ salary for the latest instalment may seem a bit lower than typical Hollywood A-Lister fees, reports say that he could’ve accepted a lower sum to help the production as he’s done before.

The actor notably reduced his salary on the films The Devil’s Advocate and The Replacements so that the production could afford to sign on other stars for the films.