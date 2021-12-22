 
close
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian rallies support for truck driver wrongfully sentenced to 110 years in jail

Kardashian called for mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail for a freak accident

By Web Desk
December 22, 2021
Kardashian called for mercy for a truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail for a freak accident
Kardashian called for mercy for a truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail for a freak accident 

Kim Kardashian has called for mercy for a truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in jail after the brakes on his vehicle failed on a highway, killing four people.

Kardashian, who recently passed a baby bar exam and is an advocate for prison reform in the US, took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 21, to shed light on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos’ case.

According to reports, Aguilera-Mederos accidentally crashed into two dozen cars on a Denver highway in April 2019 after his brakes failed. 

The collision resulted in the deaths of four people, and in December, the driver was handed a 110-year sentence by judge A Bruce Jones.

Sharing that she took a ‘deep dive’ into his case, Kardashian said, “Aguilera-Mederos was not drunk or under the influence at the time of the crash. His brakes on the semi-tractor trailer failed.”

She then requested Colorado governor Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, calling out other unfair aspects of the trial.

According to The Independent, a Change.org petition to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence or grant him clemency has already been signed over 4.6 million times.