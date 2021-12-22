Kim Kardashian rallies support for truck driver wrongfully sentenced to 110 years in jail

Kim Kardashian has called for mercy for a truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in jail after the brakes on his vehicle failed on a highway, killing four people.
Kardashian, who recently passed a baby bar exam and is an advocate for prison reform in the US, took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 21, to shed light on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos’ case.
According to reports, Aguilera-Mederos accidentally crashed into two dozen cars on a Denver highway in April 2019 after his brakes failed.
The collision resulted in the deaths of four people, and in December, the driver was handed a 110-year sentence by judge A Bruce Jones.
Sharing that she took a ‘deep dive’ into his case, Kardashian said, “Aguilera-Mederos was not drunk or under the influence at the time of the crash. His brakes on the semi-tractor trailer failed.”
She then requested Colorado governor Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, calling out other unfair aspects of the trial.
According to The Independent, a Change.org petition to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence or grant him clemency has already been signed over 4.6 million times.
