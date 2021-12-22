Ed Sheeran’s income dropped from £70million to £591 in lockdown: Report

Sheeran saw his income nosedive owing to his hiatus from music during lockdown, says a source

British superstar Ed Sheeran saw his income nosedive from £70 million to just £591 owing to his hiatus from music during lockdown, reported The Sun.

According to a source close to Sheeran, the Shape of You hitmaker made a stunning £70.4million until March 2020 from touring.

However, in the 12 months following, he reportedly barely raked in £591 thanks to the break.

“He has absolutely raked it in from his tours and in the past three years… has made more than £250million,” said the source, adding that he was making around £192,000 a day earlier.

“But now he's taken a break he's living a little more like us, with a daily income of £1.62.”

The source explained, “Taking a break from music in 2019 and working on Equals is the reason the cash flow in the account has dropped down."

"Ed will go back out on the road next year with his + - = ÷ x tour, and given it will have been three years since his last tour, it's likely he'll make even more cash than before.”