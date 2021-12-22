Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured by Queen ahead of Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II days before Christmas.



The 95-year-old monarch took to Twitter on Tuesday to endorse the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert.

The official Royal Family Twitter account reminded the public about the #TogetherAtChristmas carol concert which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

It said: "Join the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with other Members of The Royal Family, at Westminster Abbey, as they welcome extraordinary individuals for a special festive service."

The Royal Family, as per the German tradition, usually comes together and exchange gifts at Sandringham on the 24th, but due to COVID-19 this sadly won't be taking place. Instead, they will all tune in to Kate's carol concert.



The Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, graced by Kate Middleton, Prince William and other royals, was taped earlier this month and will air on ITV1 in the UK on Christmas Eve. The network has also shared a glimpse at the festivities.