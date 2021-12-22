Prince William and Kate Middleton honoured by Queen ahead of Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II days before Christmas.
The 95-year-old monarch took to Twitter on Tuesday to endorse the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert.
The official Royal Family Twitter account reminded the public about the #TogetherAtChristmas carol concert which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.
It said: "Join the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with other Members of The Royal Family, at Westminster Abbey, as they welcome extraordinary individuals for a special festive service."
The Royal Family, as per the German tradition, usually comes together and exchange gifts at Sandringham on the 24th, but due to COVID-19 this sadly won't be taking place. Instead, they will all tune in to Kate's carol concert.
The Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, graced by Kate Middleton, Prince William and other royals, was taped earlier this month and will air on ITV1 in the UK on Christmas Eve. The network has also shared a glimpse at the festivities.
Madhu Chopra posted a jaw-dropping photograph of Pee Cee wearing a stunning glittery gown
Ben Affleck recently detailed his meeting with 'Back to the Future' star Christopher Lloyd
Heartbroken Kareen Kapoor reacted to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for nephew Taimur
Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health for rescuing his dogs from downing on the sets of 'Don’t Look Up
Ok! reported that Joe Jonas family is not impressed with Turner for her ‘crude sense of humor’
Nicole Kidman faced huge backlash for her role Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'