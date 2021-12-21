Royal expert wants Queen Elizabeth to pay attention to advice

Royal biographer Angela Levin is known for criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

She has hardly missed a chance to criticise the royal couple ever since they stepped down from their royal duties.

Angela recently used her Twitter account reacted to the reports that said Queen Elizabeth wants Prince William to stop flying his family in helicopters.

When Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden said "Given that Prince Harry is next in line to the throne after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family, Queen's order to Prince William to stop flying his family in helicopters might a wise move", Angela reacted , saying "I wonder if the Queens thought about this. Action should be taken straight away. The thought of Harry or it would be Meghan taking the throne is...!".

According to Daily Mail, the Queen has reportedly urged Prince William to stop flying in helicopters as she is ‘terrified’ that an accident will occur that will jeopardise the line of succession.

The publication reported that the British monarch has had ‘several conversations’ with William in which she has asked him to ‘stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather’ to avoid the risk of a crash.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children split their time between Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Court in Norfolk, often flying the 115 miles between their two homes, the report added.