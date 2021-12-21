Everything’s on the table: Henry Cavill about James Bond role

Henry Cavill also addressed the similarities between James Bond and his upcoming role in spy film 'Argylle'

The Witcher star Henry Cavill isn’t writing off the possibility of being cast as James Bond, telling The Sunday Times that ‘everything’s on the table’.

Cavill, who was touted to play Bond all the way back in 2005 but lost the role to Daniel Craig, said “Time will tell,” when asked if he is up for the role once again.

“You don't know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything's always on the table,” he added.

Cavill also addressed the similarities between Bond and his upcoming role in spy film Argylle, saying that ‘it depends’ whether there are any.

“We could be talking about Daniel's Bond, or whoever the next Bond is… They will probably be in their 30s or 40s—or early 40s. Maybe they'll even go younger, like they were considering with me when it was down to me and Daniel,” he said.