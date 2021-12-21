Hania Amir’s Spider:Man look gets mixed reactions on social media

Public express mixed reactions over Hania Amir’s Spider:Man look

Netizens are reacting to Hania Amir's video for which she donned a Spider-Man attire.



Hania has a bold, blunt and fun loving personality who loves to enjoy life to the fullest and recreate different looks.

Recently, the star was spotted with Kubra Khan as they headed towards Nueplex cinemas to watch the much anticipated film Spider Man: No Way Home which hit theaters on December 17, 2021.





Outside the area, Hania was spotted doing Spider-Man stunts with high rise apartments showing in the backdrop.

The Anna star took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the movie night.

Social media users shared their opinions about Hania's action based stunt.

A user wrote, “ Will You Merry Me”. Another said, “ You look adorable.”



