Nicole Kidman says Aaron Sorkin inspired her for Lucille Ball's character 

Nicole Kidman faced huge backlash for her role Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos but she didn't give up on the project thanks to the director.
During her conversation with Today, the 54-year-old actor said, “"I tried not to [listen to the criticism], but I'm a human being, so there's time when you go, 'Gosh, maybe I'm not the right person for this”."
However, it was the director Aaron Sorkin who didn’t let the Oscar-winning actor get affected by the criticism.
The Big Little Lies actor expressed, “That's where having somebody like Aaron, who really said at the beginning, he was like, ‘I'm not wanting a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy. No, no, no, no, no.'"
The actor also shared that the screenwriter though that Kidman could connect to the character like no other because there was so many things “(she) could relate to”.
"There's a scene in it where they say, ‘You're 39, and that's it. It's kind of over for you. I know that feeling. I sort of had that,” she said.
“ And it was like, OK. Where television suddenly opened a door for her, it opened a door for me. Around the same age, I was like, ‘Gosh, that's kind of ... I know that feeling really deeply," The Undoing actor shared.
